Grandma Scammed By Every Piece Of Technology In House

SPRINGDALE, UT—Claiming the overly trusting elderly woman was being taken advantage of more and more, family sources told reporters Monday that grandmother Gladys Murphy had been scammed by every piece of technology in her house. “I don’t know how the air purifier got her to give it her credit card number, but she’s out another $200,” said Murphy’s grandson Nathaniel, adding that the 75-year-old had been continually warned against handing out her personal information ever since her smart refrigerator used her Social Security number to steal her identity. “This is after she was talked into wiring thousands of dollars to an offshore account by her toaster, which isn’t even connected to the internet. This has to stop.” Family members said they came close to losing their grandmother when her oven opened up a life insurance policy in her name and nearly convinced her to climb inside.