America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Local

Grandmother’s Sudden Death Forces Parents To Explain To Children What Happens When You Snitch

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Grandmother’s Sudden Death Forces Parents To Explain To Children What Happens When You Snitch

JERSEY CITY, NJ—In the tragic wake of her unexpected passing, sources confirmed Monday that a grandmother’s sudden death forced local parents Wilson and Patricia LaRusso to explain to their children what happens when you snitch. “Well, buddy, Gran-Gran was a rat—do you know what that is?” Wilson LaRusso said as he and Patricia spoke gently to their children about how it was perfectly natural for a loved one who squealed to the police to end up “swimming with the fishes.” “No, honey, we unfortunately can’t talk to Gran-Gran again because she got her tongue cut out before they shot her full of holes. It’s just a part of life. You grow, you get old, and sometimes you get got. It’s definitely sad to think that someone you loved so much was a dirty blabbermouth. But she crossed the family and got whacked.” At press time, Wilson and Patricia warned their children that they had better not be wearing a wire.

Watch
Back To School Edition: This Week's Most Viral News
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Updated Texas Sex Ed Curriculum Instructs Children How To Stone Whores
Thursday 1:00PM
Perfect 4.0 Student Rejected From University Just For Being White Rapist
Wednesday 12:19PM