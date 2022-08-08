CHICAGO—Taking note of his aging relative’s evolving viewpoint, local 29-year-old Brett Lewis told reporters Monday that his grandfather was now more open-minded about immigrants who arrived in the United States from Poland in the 1890s. “Just a few years ago, you couldn’t talk to Grandpa without him making some remark about how Polish immigrants from the late-19th century were ruining America, but nowadays, he hardly ever brings them up as the root cause of our nation’s declining moral values,” said Lewis, who added that his grandpa’s increasing acceptance of Poles had reached a point at which the man no longer even described the ethnic group as “a plague of alcoholic thugs” upon the country. “I was with him all weekend, and he never once brought up tearing down Hull House or cleaning up the ‘Polack’ blight on Maxwell Street in Chicago. He even ate a pierogi and said it was ‘fine,’ so he’s really opened up to them.” Lewis added that his grandfather had now firmly settled on “dirty Italians” immigrating in the late-19th century to take America’s jobs and women as the real threat to the nation.