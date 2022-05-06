Love them or hate them, none of us would be the incompetent failures we are today without our moms. In honor of all our nation’s mothers, here are the greatest moms in U.S. history.
Abigail Adams
This American icon was the wife of John Adams, mother of John Quincy Adams, aunt of Woodrow Wilson, girlfriend of Gerald Ford, and daughter of Joe Biden.
Sojourner Truth
She not only escaped slavery herself but successfully sued to free her son—a fact he was reminded of anytime he declined to visit.
Michelle Obama
Michelle displayed tremendous poise navigating the duties of being first lady and also being a mom to her children Ivanka, Eric, Don Jr., Tiffany, and Barron.
The Nanny
She does such a good job with the kids and cleaning up the house, it’s almost like she’s part of the family.
Margaret Jones
Jones gave birth to more than 30,000 of the 73,000 American troops who participated in the pivotal D-Day invasion.
Nancy Edison
After her son Thomas Edison was deemed mentally incompetent at school, Nancy homeschooled him and spoon-fed him exact instructions on designing the filament for an incandescent light bulb.
Your Aunt
You narrowly missed out on a perfect and supportive upbringing.
Statue Of Liberty
Despite being a national monument by day, the 305-foot-tall sculpture also managed to raise three children—Tammy, Todd, and Xavier—all on her own as a single mother.
Betsy Ross
At the height of the American Revolution, Ross spent over 32 hours in labor giving birth to the first American flag.
Linda Kyzwaki
Linda vacuums under Mount Rushmore every week even though she knows nobody’s going to look under there. It just makes her feel better.
Phyllis Schlafly
This conservative firebrand—who opposed feminism, gay rights, and abortion—protects every other mother from being called the worst mom in history.
Iris Bonner
Worked three jobs so her son could be the first member of the family to be thrown out of college for cooking meth in his dorm room.
Mrs. Met
Put up with the drinking and the gambling and the whoring, all to make sure her little Mets had a happy childhood.
Nancy Gamble
Talked teenage daughter down from permanent visible tattoo to neon hair dye she could wash out whenever.
Beyoncé
We’re not sure of much she has done as a mom specifically, but figured it was safe to throw her in here.
Meghan Powers
On Mar. 21, 2014, she let her daughter get a second plate of dinner without making a single comment about it.
Barbara Bush
You’ve at least got to acknowledge how much she accomplished given how little she had to work with.
Deidre Tanner
Quit smoking in 1996 for her kids.
