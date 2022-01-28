Joe Montana’s six-yard pass to Dwight Clark is worth watching on YouTube today, so that modern fans can marvel at how a pretty standard catch was somehow mind blowing at the time.
The Catch
The Tuck Rule Game
The referees essentially handed the Patriots the win after determining upon review that Tom Brady actually really didn’t want to fumble the ball.
Joe Namath Guarantees Victory
Few fans remember Broadway Joe guaranteed every single game played by any team in the 1968 playoffs, earning over $4 million dollars in illicit gambling winnings.
Seven-Yard Run From Lions 1992 Playoffs
This modest little run may not seem like a lot but it’s all those poor bastards have so we’ll give it to them.
Immaculate Reception
Crazy to think that if Terry Bradshaw’s pass had just hit the ground we’d be listening to Ken Stabler’s senseless babbling every Sunday.
Ice Bowl
The Packers employed the Russian strategy of continuously retreating until the Cowboys front 4 froze to death.
Brett Favre’s Pick 6
We couldn’t pick just one, but whichever is your favorite will fit here.
Malcom Butler Play
In Super Bowl XLIX, Russel Wilson threw an interception at the goal line to lose the game. Fans were shocked that the Seahawks didn’t instead give the ball to Marshawn Lynch, who hadn’t thrown a single interception in his career.
Minneapolis Miracle
The only thing more quintessentially Minnesota than Case Keenum’s game-winning 61-yard pass to Stefon Diggs is the fact that neither of them were on the team two years later.
4th and 26
A pass from Donovan McNabb to Freddie Mitchell gave the Eagles a miraculous first down with just over a minute left before going on to tie the game against the Packers and eventually win in overtime, helping ensure McNabb’s legacy as the most hated player in Philadelphia history.
Marshawn Lynch’s Beast Quake Run
Lynch broke nine tackles, stiff armed Tracy Porter to the ground, broke through the stadium walls dragging three Saints defenders with him, and was never seen again.
The Drive
Stuck on their own 2-yard-line and losing by 7 to the Browns, Broncos offensive lineman Keith Bishop famously said in the huddle, “We got ’em right where we want ’em!” to which his teammates replied, “What the fuck are you talking about?”
Peyton Manning Throws A Bunch Of Touchdowns In A First Round Game
Man, in those wild card weekends, Peyton absolutely ruled.
The Music City Miracle
Buffalo fans swear that Frank Wycheck threw a forward pass and not a lateral in the stunning last-second touchdown, and had it been called correctly the Bills could have gone on to get absolutely stomped in the Super Bowl.
The Forgotten Tackle
In a 2015 NFC Wild Card matchup, the Panthers’ Bene Benwikere made a clean tackle to hold the Cardinals’ Stepfan Taylor to a 2-yard gain. Had this play gone differently, the outcome of the game might have changed a little bit.
Joe Montana Gets His Shit Wrecked
In the 1990 NFC Championship, pretty boy Joe was prancing about like he didn’t know he was on a football field playing a man’s game and Leonard Marshall speared him face first into the dirt, where he fucking belongs.
