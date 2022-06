Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told a London concert audience that he will renounce his U.S. citizenship following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and relocate to the U.K. What do you think?

“Teenagers say a lot of things for shock value.” Curtis Holt, Compensator

“You can’t match the U.K.’s record on human rights.” Barbara Foster, Dredge Operator

“I always knew he was a royalist at heart.” Kent Pierson, Lint Collector