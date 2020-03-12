America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
The Topical

Green Giant Takes A Stand Against Gun Violence

SEE MORE: Onion Public Radio
Onion Public RadioPodcasts
Illustration for article titled Green Giant Takes A Stand Against Gun Violence

The vegetable packaging company Green Giant announced this week that they are rolling out a new program where gun owners can trade in their firearms for green beans.

The Topical is presented by Cash App, the #1 finance app in the app store. Download Cash App in the App Store or Google Play Store and use the promo code TOPICAL today! Not only will you get $10 but Cash App will send $10 to Earthjustice, a non-profit dedicated to litigating environmental issues.

Advertisement



You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Top U.S. Health Experts: ‘Hold On To Your Fucking Seats Because This Bitch Hasn’t Even Thought About Starting Yet’

‘I Can’t Wait To Dress Up As The Coronavirus For Halloween,’ Says Man Who Will Be Dead By May

Best Buy CEO Humbly Asks If Everyone Can Go Out And Buy A Cord Or Something To Help With Company’s Coronavirus Losses

Dow Jones Drops 20% As Pandemic Fears Grow