America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Greta Thunberg Speaks On Climate At Davos 2020

SEE MORE: Opinion

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg addressed leaders on the climate crisis on the opening day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, bringing attention to the issue at a conference that will be dominated with reconciling business with carbon emissions. What do you think?

“Man, she is really all-in on this habitable planet thing.”

Patrick Garner • Unemployed

“My teenager addressed a criminal court judge just the other day, so he’s doing big things, too.”

Ryley Kaufman • Museum Docent

Advertisement

“Huh. So, I guess other people have gotten their Davos invitations already.”

Luna Kirkland • Beef Grader

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘Times’ Gives Klobuchar, Warren 2020 Endorsement

Female James Bond Ruled Out By Series Producer

Grindr, Tinder Sharing User Data With Third Party