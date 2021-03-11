Grieving War Widow Finds Comfort In Wings Of Drone That Served With Husband

CHARLESTON, SC—Saying the weapons platform’s hovering embrace was a great comfort and a source of solace in a difficult time, grieving war widow Jessica Haylock reportedly found comfort Thursday in the wings of a drone that served in Afghanistan with her late husband, USMC specialist Brandon Haylock. “After Bran died, I floundered a bit until MQ-9 Reaper showed up and started gently orbiting the house,” said Haylock, who said it was “a godsend” to be able to share her memories with the unmanned combat vehicle who spent several tours of duty with her late husband. “I confess it’s good to have a tireless, mission-driven automaton around the house to help with the chores. And MQ-9 Reaper is so great with the kids. Do you know, the other day, Brandon Junior actually called it Daddy? I was a little hesitant after things ended so badly with the bomb-sniffing dog, but it’s different with the drone. And if I’m being honest, the sex is incredible.” Mrs. Haylock would not comment on rumors that MQ-9 Reaper had, in fact, deployed the bomb that killed her husband.