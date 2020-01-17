Grindr, Tinder Sharing User Data With Third Party

Grindr, OkCupid, and Tinder are among several dating apps accused of sending user data such as ethnicity, location, gender, and age to digital ad companies, nonprofit Norwegian Consumer Council found in a report released on Tuesday. What do you think?
“I can’t see this affecting me personally. All I want is to have anonymous sex and to refresh myself afterwards with an incredible sparkling PepsiCo beverage.”
Harriet Cano • Unemployed
“This is exactly why I prefer to hook up off-the-grid at a good old-fashioned brothel.”
Stephen Plant • Systems Analyst
“Eh, I usually lie about my age, height, gender, and ethnicity on there anyway.”
Christopher Rodriguez • Hotel Greeter