HAVANA, CUBA—Freezing with his whiskey neat raised to his lips as a stranger addressed him from behind, a grizzled old man caught off guard Tuesday reportedly hasn’t heard that name in a long time. “Well, well, well, I haven’t heard that name in 50 years,” said the disheveled, gray-haired man who went only by “Don” these days, placing his glass onto the bar before slowly turning around to get a look at the person who had asked if he’d “seen Abigail Beaufort around lately.” “Where did you hear a name like that, son? I don’t know who you are, but I never knew anyone called that. Ask around, I’ve been living a quiet life here a long time. Oh, Bradley sent you, did he? Nice try—everyone from Project Blackbird is dead, I’d made sure of that. So, want to tell me why you’re really here?” At press time, Don had told the bartender to keep his seat warm while he showed his new friend here something in the parking lot.

