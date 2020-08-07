America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Grocery Prices Spike During Pandemic

Opinion

New data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that the costs of meat, eggs, vegetables, and other staples have increased by up to 20% since February, in part due to a surge in demand for groceries and disruptions to the supply chain due to the pandemic. What do you think?

“I knew they would jack up the price after getting me hooked on eating.”

Xavier Santoro, Manifesto Author

“Sorry, but this is only a problem for people who depend on food for survival.”

Anthony Touchette, Wig Manufacturer

“Sure, grocery shopping is expensive, but you’re also paying for the experience.”

Steph Baril, Treasure Collector

