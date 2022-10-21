Early movie star Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American to be featured on U.S. currency, with quarters bearing the actress’s image going into circulation next week as part of a program that highlights pioneering women in their respective fields. What do you think?

“Oh yeah, I remembe r quarters.” Claude Wolner, Systems Analyst

“It will be an honor to pay for part of a load of laundry with it.” Noelle Francis, Receipt Filer