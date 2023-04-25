Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

Opinion

Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

With an uptick in Americans getting shot simply for going to the wrong driveway, house, or car, The Onion asked gun owners to comment on “stand your ground” laws, and this is what they said.

Lottie Douglas, Personal Trainer

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“I can’t just stand there while some maniac asks me for directions.”

Claire Landy, Bartender

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“What’s the point of having all these cool weapons if there’s no shaky pretense for us to use them?”

Mike Miyazaki, Waiter

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“If I can’t discharge my weapon, what else can I do if I encounter another human being?”

Gloria Webster, Painter

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“Is there a more convenient way to claim self-defense after the fact?”

Randy Hummel, Electrician

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“The reality is you just never know whether that Girl Scout is coming to your house to sell cookies or to rape and kill your entire family.”

Brad Wutkowski, Camp Ground Manager

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“Stand your ground is in the Second Amendment, right there in the AR-15 clause after the provision on night vision googles.”

Jessica Alder, Cellist

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“I have the right to defend myself if I’ve been threatened or menaced, or if I’ve been complimented or given money that I didn’t ask for. So don’t mess with me.”

Spencer Finney, Welder

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“It’s the only thing stopping teens from accidentally ringing my doorbell with impunity.”

Ethan Guilford, Mechanic

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“A man has a right to defend himself against his own paranoid delusions.”

Blake Westhill, Bricklayer

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“How will I know whether my guns work on humans if I never get to try?”

Andrew Jacobson, Blogger

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“If feeling threatened isn’t an excuse for killing someone, why bother making people feel threatened all the time?”

Michael Doyle, Lawyer

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“I live in a dangerous neighborhood with a lot of white-collar crime.”

Lorraine McGinty, Gas Station Attendant

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“Gotta protect yourself. You never know who’s a trigger-happy psycho.”

Dan Fichter, Proctologist

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“As long as you eat what you shoot I don’t see a problem.”

Kristen McClain, Systems Analyst

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“What did you think we wanted the guns for? I’m not out here hunting bucks in the middle of St. Louis, come on.”

Rob Hanley, Doctor

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“This country was built on shooting strangers from overseas or who were already here.”

George Zimmerman, Neighborhood Watch

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“They can get you out of some tough jams.”

Karina Hadley, First-Grade Teacher

Image for article titled Gun Owners Defend ‘Stand Your Ground’ Laws

“Ask me again, I dare you.”

