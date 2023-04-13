AMARILLO, TX—In a detailed tutorial on what they described as one of the most basic rules for handling a weapon, instructors teaching a local gun safety course Thursday stressed the importance of always making sure a firearm was completely unloaded into a victim before storing it. “Every last bullet in the magazine, as well as any chambered rounds, should be safely emptied into a human target,” said instructor Travis Brantley, adding that the likelihood of the weapon being used to harm oneself or one’s loved ones was greatly reduced by taking this precaution, which ensured all ammunition was placed inside the body of someone the gun owner wanted to kill. “Ammo should always be stored separately from your firearm, so make sure the bullets are secured deep within the skull and chest of a screaming victim. Even if the body has stopped moving, we recommend you continue to fire until your weapon is fully unloaded and safe to put away.” Brantley went on to state that while some owners preferred to keep their guns in a lockbox or safe, the most secure place to store a firearm after it had been emptied was at the bottom of a river.