Food Network star Guy Fieri, host Diners, Drive-ins And Dives, has raised over $21.5 for restaurant workers struggling during the pandemic. What do you think?

“That’s a shit-ton of money when you factor in tip.” Constance Greene • Shroom Farmer

“I feel bad for all the other countries without celebrity chef resources.” Guy Palmer • Playground Specialist