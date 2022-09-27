GAINESVILLE, FL—Sources confirmed Tuesday that local man James McDermott, despite living on a doomed planet, was mostly concerned about the skin color of people in movies. According to sources, the 36-year-old software engineer, who is an occupant of a world with a devastated ecosystem, dwindling natural resources, and a climate growing more uninhabitable each and every day, spent the majority of his leisure time debating whether certain skin tones were realistic for fictional characters who inhabited fictional worlds on-screen in films and television shows, most of which he did not watch. The shocking reports found that the man expended nearly all of his energy online debating what the correct shade of brown for actors should be, rather than feeling any sort of regard for the looming apocalypse he was taking no action to survive or forestall. At press time, McDermott had reportedly been whisked away in a hurricane.

