OAK PARK, IL—Saying it could be a fun way for everyone to come together and help the neighborhood, local resident Jay Friedland posted on Nextdoor Wednesday inquiring if any local users were interested in joining a militia. “Hey, just putting feelers out there, but how many people would join up if I formed a violent extremist group to protect our own special interests?” asked Friedland, who went on to write that if anyone wanted to be part of his paramilitary force, he’d be out in his front yard Saturday morning doing target practice, running obstacle courses, and making improvised explosive devices. “No pressure, but all are welcome to stop by and patrol the neighborhood in my heavily armored truck filled with weapons so we can finally impose that 7 p.m. curfew. Most races welcome. Also, there will be snacks!” At press time, Friedland had reportedly canceled the event and posted a 600-word tirade on Nextdoor after a neighboring militia left bullet casings all over his lawn.