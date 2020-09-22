America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Guy Who Asked For Personal Information Definitely Seemed Like Census Taker

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 38
Vol 56 Issue 38Census
Illustration for article titled Guy Who Asked For Personal Information Definitely Seemed Like Census Taker

BANDON, OR—Explaining that the visitor had appeared legitimate for the most part, area man Robert Moralis told reporters the guy who came to his house Tuesday and asked for his personal information definitely seemed like a census taker. “Anyone who wants that many details about that many areas of my life would, I think, just about have to be from the census,” said Moralis, adding that the shaking, profusely sweating man who had what appeared to be fresh blood stains on his pants didn’t present any credentials identifying himself as a census worker, but did carry a clipboard and looked as if he knew what he was doing, more or less. “While I admit it was unexpected, considering I mailed in my census form months ago, I’m sure they have to send people around sometimes to ask a few follow-ups and double-check things. He had a lot of questions about where I do my banking and was really careful to get my Social Security number down correctly, but hey, that’s his job, right? They must keep him busy, too, because he kept looking over his shoulder and as soon as he was finished, he took off running.” Moralis went on to muse over how modernized the census had become, observing that a decade ago they didn’t even bother asking you to provide a complete list of usernames and passwords for all the websites you visit.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

The Onion Looks Back At The Life And Legacy Of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Self-Defense Experts Say Pushing Assailant’s Gun Against Own Forehead Still Best Way To Show You Don’t Care Whether You Live Or Die

Man Confident He Would’ve Been Against Slavery If He Was Alive During 1960s

School Administration Reminds Female Students Bulletproof Vests Must Cover Midriff