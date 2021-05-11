According to authorities, hacker group DarkSide is responsible for the ransomware attack that shut down one of the country’s largest fuel pipelines, an event that highlights the vulnerabilities in the country’s aging infrastructure. What do you think?

“America’s infrastructure may be old, but it must be worth something if people are willing to hold it hostage.” Ian Laird, Electric Shock Therapist

“And just where are oil companies supposed to get the money to update their cybersecurity?” Scott Pickett, Systems Analyst