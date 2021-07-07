Haiti Faces Constitutional Crisis After Assassinated President Refuses To Step Down

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI—Defying protests calling for his removal, political experts confirmed Wednesday that Haiti faced a constitutional crisis after recently assassinated prime minister Jovenel Moïse refused to step down from office. “It’s unclear how the nation will move on now that Moïse is clinging to power from the afterlife,” said political scientist Frances Jean-Pierre, who lamented a possible violent uprising after the deceased prime minister vowed to extend his five-year term to infinity. “This power grab creates a huge stumbling block to a free and democratic Haiti. We haven’t seen anything like this since the U.S. military backed a failed coup to install an undead regime.” At press time, experts expressed dismay after Moïse added deceased dictator François “Papa Doc” Duvalier to his cabinet.

