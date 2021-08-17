At least 1,300 people have died after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, causing heavy damage in a country that has still not fully recovered from a previous earthquake in 2010 and hurricane in 2016. What do you think?
“Another banner quarter for the Red Cross then.”
Amanda Loreaux, Receipt Organizer
“That donation I made back in 2010 should help them out.”
Gil Archuleta, Pigtail Stylist
“Hopefully it’s not the Haiti I’m thinking of—they’ve been through a lot.”
Felix Spehar, Daydream Interpreter