At least 1,300 people have died after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, causing heavy damage in a country that has still not fully recovered from a previous earthquake in 2010 and hurricane in 2016. What do you think?

“Another banner quarter for the Red Cross then.” Amanda Loreaux, Receipt Organizer

“That donation I made back in 2010 should help them out.” Gil Archuleta, Pigtail Stylist