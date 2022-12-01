We may earn a commission from links on this page.

House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress. What do you think?

“Isn’t 52 a little you ng to be leading the Democrats?” James Clark, Unemployed

“He probably had to kill twice as many progressive bills as his white colleagues to get to where he is today.” Vivian Kirk, I.D. Designer