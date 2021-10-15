A partially destroyed Banksy painting, Love Is In The Bin, has sold at auction for $25.4 million, more than 18 times what it went for three years ago when it was sold just before the piece was half-shredded by a concealed shredder in the frame. What do you think?

“Hopefully, Banksy can now afford a shredder that works.” Nate Apfel, Body Language Translator

“His mild, simplistic provocations have earned him every penny.” Jeeyon Lu, Fiddler