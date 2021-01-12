Hallmark Asks Senators Hawley And Marshall To Return Political Donations

Greeting card company Hallmark, whose PAC donated $3,000 to Josh Hawley (R-MO) and $5,000 to Roger Marshall (R-KS) for their 2020 Senate races, is asking for their campaign contributions back, saying the senators’ objections to the election certification “do not reflect our company’s values.” What do you think?

“It’s high time we remove the corrupting influence of money from our greeting cards.” Chloe Cipres, Juice Expert

“How could Hallmark have known these senators would act on their crazy lies instead of just espouse them?” Roland Westby, Aquatic Center Designer