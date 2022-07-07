A new hangover pill, Myrkl, that claims to help drinkers “wake up feeling refreshed” by accelerating the breakdown of alcohol in the gut before it reaches the liver if taken at least one hour before alcohol consumption, has launched in the U.K. What do you think?

“I’ll try anything besides drinking even a little bit less.” Javier Asoka, Menu Consultant

“Big deal. I’ve been mixing alcohol with pills for years.” Kenny Oteps, Systems Analyst

“Whatever happened to good old reliable vomiting?” Josephine Cruz, Dumpster Diver