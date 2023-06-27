Harmful Psychological Effects Of Pornography Nothing Compared To When Man Masturbates Using Imagination

TUSCALOOSA, AL—Noting that while watching pornographic movies had often left him feeling anxious, depressed, and mired in sexual frustration, local man James Kaiser told reporters Tuesday that their harmful effects were nothing compared to when he masturbated using his imagination. “Yes, pornography is extremely damaging in the way that it portrays sexual intercourse, but it’s pretty mild compared to what I regularly cook up in my own head,” said Kaiser, who admitted that, when left to his own devices, the scenarios he pleasured himself to quickly became far more graphic, disgusting, and unsettling than any sexually explicit content he could find online. “If it’s me jerking off and making the whole scenario up, my mind immediately goes toward women with E-cup tits, men with 15-inch cocks, and some of the most fucked-up power dynamics that are possible between human beings, all of which makes pornography seem innocent. Honestly, how am I supposed to have a healthy relationship with someone after I’ve just spent the last few minutes closing my eyes and imagining everything from bestiality to BDSM to scat play so extreme it probably doesn’t even exist on the dark web?” At press time, Kaiser told reporters that he stopped using his imagination cold turkey after realizing most of the stuff he had been masturbating to could definitely land him in prison for up to 30 years if anyone found out.