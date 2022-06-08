Vice President Harris touted $1.9 billion in new investments from the private sector to address root causes of migration driving people out of Central America. What do you think?

“Hard to believe anyone needs to be incentivized to not come here.” Spencer Lueck, Unemployed

“I would’ve definitely stayed in my war-torn country if I had a job in data entry.” Aaron Kovalenko, Stroller Valet

“It’s tricky because I don’t want migrants here, but I also don’t want them to be safe in their home countries.” April Remir, IT Business Partner