English musician Harry Styles has become the first male to star alone on the cover of Vogue in the magazine’s December 2020 issue. What do you think?

“I guess now that no one buys magazines anymore, they can do whatever the hell they want.” Jess Lawlor • Dominos Champ

Advertisement

“This is a big step towards holding men to an unattainable standard of beauty.” Randy Harb • Esteemed Colleague