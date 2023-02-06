Harry Styles Figures He Should Listen To His Album Now That It Won Grammy

LOS ANGELES—Explaining that he was really more of a “podcast person,” pop star Harry Styles told reporters Monday that he figured he should listen to his album now that it had won a Grammy. “Well, if it’s getting a Grammy, then someone must like it,” said the 29-year-old Styles, who made a mental note to get around to listening to Harry’s House despite the fact that pop wasn’t usually his favorite genre. “I really have only heard that one song. I think it’s called ‘As of Yet’? Or maybe it’s ‘As If.’ I never really liked One Direction’s stuff, but maybe this will be different. It’ll probably be catchy if nothing else. I just hope it doesn’t remind me of my ex. She was super into Harry Styles.” At press time, Styles confirmed that the album was “just fine.”
LOS ANGELES—Explaining that he was really more of a “podcast person,” pop star Harry Styles told reporters Monday that he figured he should listen to his album now that it had won a Grammy. “Well, if it’s getting a Grammy, then someone must like it,” said the 29-year-old Styles, who made a mental note to get around to listening to Harry’s House despite the fact that pop wasn’t usually his favorite genre. “I really have only heard that one song. I think it’s called ‘As of Yet’? Or maybe it’s ‘As If.’ I never really liked One Direction’s stuff, but maybe this will be different. It’ll probably be catchy if nothing else. I just hope it doesn’t remind me of my ex. She was super into Harry Styles.” At press time, Styles confirmed that the album was “just fine.”