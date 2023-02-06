Harry Styles Figures He Should Listen To His Album Now That It Won Grammy

LOS ANGELES—Explaining that he was really more of a “podcast person,” pop star Harry Styles told reporters Monday that he figured he should listen to his album now that it had won a Grammy. “Well, if it’s getting a Grammy, then someone must like it,” said the 29-year-old Styles, who made a mental note to get around to listening to Harry’s House despite the fact that pop wasn’t usually his favorite genre. “I really have only heard that one song. I think it’s called ‘As of Yet’? Or maybe it’s ‘As If.’ I never really liked One Direction’s stuff, but maybe this will be different. It’ll probably be catchy if nothing else. I just hope it doesn’t remind me of my ex. She was super into Harry Styles.” At press time, Styles confirmed that the album was “just fine.”

