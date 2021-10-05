NASHVILLE, TN—Confirming fans’ long-held suspicions about the subtext of the film, Harry Styles revealed Tuesday that Dunkirk was about the female orgasm. “On the surface, it looks like a standard war film, but it’s actually something much sexier,” said Styles, who shared the secret meaning of the 2017 Christopher Nolan film on stage before an arena of fans, who cheered as the artist launched into a performance of all of his character’s lines. “It’s subtle, but the imagery of all the Allied soldiers drowning in the Channel is a nod to all that. If you think about it, the Fall of France is essentially the clitoris.” At press time, Styles confirmed that the upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling was also about the female orgasm.

