Harvard Graduate Raises Over $300 Million From Angel Investors With Drawing Of Flying Dog

SAN FRANCISCO—In one of the biggest funding rounds so far this year, Harvard Business School graduate Josh Paulsen reportedly raised over $300 million from angel investors Tuesday with a drawing of a flying dog. “He came into my office, slapped his drawing on my desk, and said, ‘I’m going to make this happen,’” venture capitalist Marc Andreessen told reporters, speaking about Paulsen with awe in his voice as he described the “visionary” one-page business plan he was presented with, which consisted solely of a dog of indeterminate breed with two large wings sprouting from its back, sketched in red crayon. “He looked me in the eye and said, ‘First there was the Bronze Age, then there was the Industrial Revolution, and now there’s the flying doggy.’ How could we ignore that? This is the same guy whose parents made their fortune off a drawing of a cat giving a thumbs-up. I’m not even sure if there is a company or if it has a name, but we forked over $50 million right away.” At press time, sources confirmed Paulsen had begun a second round of funding so that he could add heart eyes to the dog.

