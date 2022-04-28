Harvard University has announced it will spend $100 million to research and atone for its extensive ties with slave ry, including plans to identify and support the descendants of enslaved people who labored at the Ivy League campus. What do you think?

“It’s just like those Harvard snobs to brag about having $100 million.” Rufus Pirrello, CRISPR Repairman

“With that money, they could have given three or four Black students full rides to Harvard.” Ed Xiao, Systems Analyst