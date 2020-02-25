Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, whose behavior ignited the #MeToo movement in 2017 after over 100 women came forward to accuse him of rape, sexual assault, and harassment, was found guilty of two felony sex crimes in New York, though his lawyers say they plan to appeal the decision. What do you think?

“Imagine going through the trouble of becoming rich and powerful only to not have it shield you from being convicted of sexual assault.” Coleman Foust • Grocery Cart Repairman

“The message is clear: occasionally believe women.” Dulcie Caballero • Gardener’s Apprentice