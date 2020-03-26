Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

Slideshow

Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

SEE MORE: coronavirus
coronavirusslideshowVol 56 Issue 12
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

As the nation grinds to a standstill amidst the Covid-19 outbreaks, even its most trafficked areas stand abandoned in a testament to the changing face of American life. Here The Onion’s photojournalism bureau captures the haunting spaces left empty around the country after recent shelter-in-place orders.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

Formerly an iconic space playing host to throngs of New Yorkers, this once-bustling hub has now been rendered nearly unrecognizable, transforming instead into a poignant symbol of how the city has been reshaped by the pandemic.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

Mere weeks ago, one could see community, happiness, and connection fostered here. It now stands virtually abandoned.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

Schools, bars, and restaurants have been closed to halt the virus’s spread. But stark images such as this beg us to ask: What has been lost?

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

It is eerie, yet beautiful to reflect on the joy and warmth once cultivated by this deserted Seattle space before local authorities took precautionary measures to tamp down on the virus’s spread.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

An evocative photograph of the absence left in the wake of Indiana’s statewide lockdown.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

Only silence remains in this classic Detroit hotspot. where once one could hear the din of happy residents going about their daily life.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

“It was unsettling but strangely tranquil photographing these places I’ve seen so many times, now completely devoid of human life—I’ve never seen anything like it,” The Onion senior photojournalist Daniel Alfond noted in describing the assignment.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

One resident defies a local shelter-in-place order to visit this once-populated site.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Haunting Photographs Capture Empty Spaces Around The Country Amid Shelter-In-Place Orders

Humanity looks forward to the day when they will be able to return here, carefree and ready to embrace each other again. But will it ever be the same? 

Advertisement

More from The Onion

Deal Alert: The Federal Government Is Cutting You A $1,200 Stimulus Check That You Can, And Should, Spend Exclusively On 75 Copies Of ‘Stardew Valley’

Seashells Transform Suburban Bathroom Into Tropical Hideaway

How The 1% Are Responding To Coronavirus

Nation Close To Getting Videoconferencing Software To Work