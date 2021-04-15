America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Hawaii Developing Vaccine Passport Program

Hawaii is working with multiple app developers to create a digital passport system that would allow travelers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to bypass quarantine and coronavirus testing measures. What do you think?

“I’d rather do nothing and throw a fit at the airport.”

Lee Wexler • Systems Analyst

“Well, looks like I’ll be taking my Hawaiian vacation elsewhere.”

Mary Zeigler • Guppy Trainer

“You’re telling me the Band-Aid I got isn’t proof enough?”

Sterling Chayka • Group Assembler