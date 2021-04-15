Hawaii Developing Vaccine Passport Program

Hawaii is working with multiple app developers to create a digital passport system that would allow travelers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to bypass quarantine and coronavirus testing measures. What do you think?
“I’d rather do nothing and throw a fit at the airport.”
Lee Wexler • Systems Analyst
“Well, looks like I’ll be taking my Hawaiian vacation elsewhere.”
Mary Zeigler • Guppy Trainer
“You’re telling me the Band-Aid I got isn’t proof enough?”
Sterling Chayka • Group Assembler