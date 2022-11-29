Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time since 1984, with volcanic ash and debris falling nearby but lava flows not currently threatening any downslope communities. What do you think?
“Who would live in Hawaii with relatively minor disturbances occurring every four decades?”
Claud Poundstone, Unemployed
“It’s nice to see a natural disaster that isn’t our fault.”
Elva Mayer, Railroad Cartographer
“This must be why everyone was telling me not to vacation in Hawaii.”
Herman Dudney, Bean Roaster