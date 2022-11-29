We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time since 1984, with volcanic ash and debris falling nearby but lava flows not currently threatening any downslope communities. What do you think?

“Who would live in Hawaii with relatively minor disturbances occurring every four de cades?” Claud Poundstone, Unemployed

“It’s nice to see a natural disaster that isn’t our fault.” Elva Mayer, Railroad Cartographer