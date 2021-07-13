NEW YORK—Noting that most of the beloved characters from the original show show were returning, HBO Max confirmed Tuesday that the Sex And The City offshoot And Just Like That would take place in a white void after New York City opted not to reprise its role in the series. “While many leading cast members like Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will be returning to their iconic roles, New York City has decided not to return to the spin-off, which will follow the ladies, now in their 50s, as they navigate life and love in a blank white void,” said HBO spokesperson Malia Anderson, citing “conflicting prior commitments” as the reason for the absence despite several well-documented, decades-long tiffs between the city and its co stars. “Unfortunately, the big apple couldn’t make the filming schedule work, as it had another project it would be working on at the time, and producers decided out of respect to the original run to simply take the story in a different direction rather than recast the role—we can’t stress enough that this blank white emptiness is meant as an homage to the city that came before it, not an attempt to erase its legacy. Seeing as New York played such a major role in not only the beloved series but both subsequent movies, we understand it may take a little getting used to on the part of the viewers, but we think you’ll be pleasantly surprised by what this milky ambient mass of light brings to the table when you tune in and see Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte having an absolute blast around this fabulous white void.” Anderson went on to assure viewers they can expect the gals to still do plenty of shopping, drinking, and palling around, there simply won’t be as many shots up, down, left, or right of them.

