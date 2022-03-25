NEW YORK—Expressing concern for the future of one of their most popular series, HBO executives revealed their hopes Friday that George R.R. Martin would finish writing the final Euphoria novel before it was time to start production on the show’s next season. “As a celebrated and beguiling storyteller, George is really the only one who can properly conclude this nuanced and complex narrative of Gen Z high school students struggling with issues of identity, addiction, and sex,” said executive producer Kevin Turen, explaining that the 73-year-old novelist had provided showrunners with some vague outlines as to how the series should proceed, but the storyline wouldn’t be solidified in its entirety until the last Euphoria book, Cascade Of The Realms, had been completed. “We try to stay true to the author’s vision, although die-hard Euphoria fans will of course note the differences between Martin’s sprawling novels and the show. We’ve actually gone slightly ahead of the books as of now, but we’re working closely with George to ensure we capture the authentic teenage voices of Rue, Lexi, Jules, and the rest.” Turen went on to confirm rumors that season three would finally feature the beloved dragon characters from Martin’s Euphoria books.