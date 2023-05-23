NEW YORK—Calling the rebranding an exciting way to unite its programming under one banner, streaming service HBO Max changed its name Tuesday to The Sloppy Sleepytime Television Engine: All Aboard! “Iconic series, unforgettable films, and the best reality television in the world—it’s all here on The Sloppy Sleepytime Television Engine: All Aboard!” the company said in a press release, emphasizing that the “All Aboard!” section of the name was not a motto and would need to be included each time it was used in branding or advertising. “Dropping the HBO Max name and adding The Sloppy Sleepytime Television Engine: All Aboard! is just our way of reflecting what’s always been true about this brand: Yes, we’re sloppy, but we’re also sleepytime, and we strive to deliver everything you could possibly want from the television engine. So climb aboard! The engine is all greased up for the slippery sleepytime jamboree. Choo choo!” At press time, the company had announced plans to shorten their name to Sloopity Slop: Slip Slip Sloop Slip Slip Slip Slip Slip Slip Slip.

