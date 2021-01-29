Health Care Workers Trapped In Snow Storm Offer Vaccine To Stranded Drivers

A team of health care workers stuck in traffic during a snowstorm walked from vehicle to vehicle offering to inject drivers with doses of coronavirus vaccine that would have otherwise expired before the team could return to the clinic. What do you think?

“This is why I always accept injections from roadside strangers.” Paul Pfiefer, Sand Castle Artist

“Just a few million more serendipitous chance events like this and we’ll be well on our way to herd immunity.” Nicolette Hoffman, Gurney Pusher