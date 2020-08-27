Health Experts Warn Of ‘Twindemic’ As Flu Season Approaches

Doctors worldwide are urging people to get flu shots early this year due to concerns that a severe flu season could create a “twindemic,” placing added pressure on health care systems already struggling to fight the coronavirus. What do you think?

“I can’t believe they still haven’t canceled flu season in light of everyth ing that’s happening.” John Kassirer • Yacht Bartender

“That’s assuming we don’t have coronavirus licked in the next few weeks or so.” Eliza Scott • Meat Skewer Specialist