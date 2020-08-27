America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Health Experts Warn Of ‘Twindemic’ As Flu Season Approaches

Vol 56 Issue 34Opinion

Doctors worldwide are urging people to get flu shots early this year due to concerns that a severe flu season could create a “twindemic,” placing added pressure on health care systems already struggling to fight the coronavirus. What do you think?

“I can’t believe they still haven’t canceled flu season in light of everything that’s happening.”

John KassirerYacht Bartender

“That’s assuming we don’t have coronavirus licked in the next few weeks or so.”

Eliza ScottMeat Skewer Specialist

“And here I am, still obsessing about rickets.”

Bobby West • Coin Counter

