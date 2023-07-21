Health Inspector Conflicted After Seeing Cockroach In Restaurant Kitchen Wearing Gloves

NEW YORK—Saying that under normal circumstances she would penalize the establishment for an insect infestation, New York City health inspector Robyn Geisinger told reporters Friday she was conflicted after seeing a cockroach in the kitchen of the Parkside Luncheonette wearing gloves. “Cockroaches are an immediate fine under our rules, but this one was following proper sanitation guidelines by wearing latex gloves on all six of its legs,” said Geisinger, adding that the bug, which should have been immediately disposed of by employees, even washed its limbs for a full 20 seconds before touching any food, as the city mandates. “The presence of pests is usually a big sign of food contamination; however, because this cockroach was wearing a hairnet around its antennae out of an obvious abundance of caution, I’m hesitant to declare it unsanitary. On the one hand, this is an insect capable of spreading disease, but on the other, it seems very conscientious and is making sure all perishable food items are stored at proper temperatures. So I’m not sure what to do here.” At press time, Geisinger added that she had nearly shut down the restaurant after finding a family of raccoons living in a dessert display, but changed her mind after the creatures produced up-to-date food-handling certificates issued by the Department of Health.