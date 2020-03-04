Health Officials Ask Americans To Stop Buying Face Masks

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged Americans to stop purchasing face masks, noting that the masks are intended only for healthcare providers and people who are currently ill. What do you think?

“First, they told us not to buy them, and now they’re telling us to stop buying them? Make up your minds.” Ethan Michaels • Pickler

“Why, just because they don’t work?” Josh Burnside • Vehicle Operator

