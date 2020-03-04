America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
American Voices

Health Officials Ask Americans To Stop Buying Face Masks

SEE MORE: Opinion
OpinionVol 56 Issue 09

As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged Americans to stop purchasing face masks, noting that the masks are intended only for healthcare providers and people who are currently ill. What do you think?

“First, they told us not to buy them, and now they’re telling us to stop buying them? Make up your minds.”

Ethan Michaels • Pickler

“Why, just because they don’t work?”

Josh Burnside • Vehicle Operator

Advertisement

“Not even God himself could stop me from spending money on things I don’t need.”

Irene Wilson • Rare Bird Cataloguer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Frustrated Bloomberg Staffer Literally Just Aborted Fetus For This Job

Panicked WHO Officials Not Sure How To Respond After Coronavirus Brings 12 People Back To Life

The Onion’s Guide To The 2020 Democratic Candidates

Biden Says Incredible Comeback Proves He Can Beat Progressive Democrat In A General Election