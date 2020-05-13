America's Finest News Source.
Health Officials Close Restaurant That Opened For Mother’s Day

The health department in Castle Rock, Colorado shut down C&C Coffee and Kitchen this weekend after the owners held a Mother’s Day event in defiance of state coronavirus safety orders, packing their seating area with unmasked customers. What do you think?

“I’m sorry, but it’s not like people can just make food at home!”

Veronica AultGecko Sorter

“Not to mention their waitstaff’s absolutely terrible service that day.”

Gordon SchlubachTelephone Engineer

“Oh, so the health department can just decide it oversees health now, too?”

Leon Wadley • Unemployed

