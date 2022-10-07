NEW YORK—In a groundbreaking deal expected to revolutionize the way upper-middle-class Americans consume fast food, meal-kit company HelloFresh announced a new collaboration Friday that would allow it to discreetly deliver McDonald’s in its own HelloFresh packaging. “We know how much our customers value the appearance of living a healthy lifestyle, so we’re thrilled to provide them with the opportunity to confidentially receive a Big Mac, large fries, and their favorite soft drink inside one of our standard HelloFresh boxes,” said spokesperson Kennedy Seaton, explaining that all fast-food items would be concealed within styrofoam and buried in ice packs, just in case a neighbor was around when a customer opened the box. “This new partnership means we can disguise your McDonald’s order with one of our regular HelloFresh recipes, so that as far as anyone can tell, you’ll be preparing grilled chicken with fresh asparagus instead of eating a McChicken sandwich from a sack. What better way is there to be perceived as a responsible, health-conscious person?” At press time, reports confirmed the neighbors of people who ordered McDonald’s through HelloFresh could smell the just-delivered Quarter Pounder with Cheese from clear across the street.