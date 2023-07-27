Henry Ford Museum Trades In Original Model T For 2008 Subaru Outback

DEARBORN, MI—Touting the new acquisition as “a major upgrade,” the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation confirmed Thursday that it had traded in its original Model T for a 2008 Subaru Outback. “The Model T was invaluable in its own way of course, but in the end, it simply wasn’t practical,” said museum spokesperson Daniel Jung, who noted that while the 1909 Ford Model T touring car had held up relatively well considering its age, it was clearly time for something a bit more modern. “Museum guests always loved getting a look at the historic Model T, and we hope they will feel the same way about the 2008 Subaru Outback, which, though not as old as the Model T, is still pretty old. Plus, it has a CD player. The Model T didn’t even have a stereo.” At press time, a museum tour guide was explaining to guests the historical significance behind the Outback’s “Coexist” bumper sticker.

