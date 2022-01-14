Magawa, an African giant pouched rat in Cambodia who received a prestigious award for his life-saving duty finding dozens of landmines left over from a civil war 30 years ago, has died in retirement at 8 years old. What do you think?
“Sadly, most in his line of work don’t make it to retirement.”
Abby Syme, Scrunchie Maker
“Hey, the CIA paid good money for those mines.”
Logan Chunes, Beverage Decaffeinator
“I wasn’t expecting to learn that a rat lived a fuller life than me, but here we are.”
Ross Demmock, Systems Analyst