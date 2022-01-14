Magawa, an African giant pouched rat in Cambodia who received a prestigious award for his life-saving duty finding dozens of landmines left over from a civil war 30 years ago, has died in retirement at 8 years old. What do you think?

“Sadly, most in his lin e of work don’t make it to retirement.” Abby Syme, Scrunchie Maker

“Hey, the CIA paid good money for those mines.” Logan Chunes, Beverage Decaffeinator