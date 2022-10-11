WRIGHTSVILLE, GA—In an attempt to reorient his campaign following weeks of devastating scandals, the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker reportedly emailed supporters Tuesday citing an urgent need for donations to fund abortions. “We’re begging you: Our campaign is running out of time to pay for all the abortions we need to make it across the finish line,” read the candidate’s email, which featured the subject line “PLEASE, I NEED Abortions!” and a message in which the former NFL running pleaded with potential donors to chip in $1, $5, $10, or $25, stressing that cash was preferred. “Women close to me are getting pregnant left and right, and I need every dollar I can get to fight back. Let me say this again: I cannot support this many kids and my girlfriends are way too pregnant. The liberals in Washington would love for them to give birth. We can’t let this happen!” At press time, Walker’s campaign had followed up with an email begging supporters to help him hire a hit man to murder his ex-wife and kids.