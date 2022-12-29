We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Hertz will pay $168 million to settle hundreds of claims by customers who the company falsely reported stole their vehicles, with some innocent renters arrested or jailed for months. What do you think?

“You can never be too sure about why someone is driving a car off your rental lot.” Zeke Bridgeman, Systems Analyst

“That’s why I always pay extra for the false arrest insurance.” Marguerite Salinas, Gift Wrapper